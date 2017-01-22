Sports Listen

Ortiz chokes out Sonnen in 1st round to wrap up MMA career

By GREG BEACHAM January 22, 2017 12:20 am
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tito Ortiz choked out Chael Sonnen midway through the first round at Bellator 170 on Saturday night, putting a remarkable finish a two-decade MMA career.

Ortiz (19-12-1) hadn’t fought since September 2015, and he claims this fight was his last. He stepped into the Forum cage two days before his 42nd birthday to face Sonnen (28-15-1), who made his Bellator debut after a 3 1/2-year absence from MMA.

After only 100 seconds of grappling, Ortiz escaped trouble and sunk a rear naked choke, forcing Sonnen to tap out 2:03 into the opening round. The victory was just the fourth in 10 years for Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Sonnen’s verbal barbs repeatedly infuriated Ortiz during the promotion for their fight, and Ortiz was visibly emotional before the bout began.

Sports News
