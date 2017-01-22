Sports Listen

Orum, Tudor lead No. 11 Oregon St. women past Colorado 81-57

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 8:33 pm
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kolbie Orum and Katie Tudor combined for 30 points and No. 11 Oregon State rolled to an 81-57 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Sydney Wiese added 13 points, Breanna Brown had 10 and Marie Gulich hauled in 13 rebounds to go with nine points for Oregon State (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12), which shot 47 percent from the field and controlled the boards 48-31. Orum shot 6 for 8 from the field for 16 points, while Tudor finished with four 3-pointers and a layup.

Colorado (11-8, 1-7) got a 3-pointer from Zoe Beard in the first quarter to take its only lead of the game, 14-13. Oregon State responded with a 3 from Katie McWilliams to go on top for good, taking a 38-29 advantage into the break and steadily pulling away over the final 20 minutes.

Alexis Robinson paced Colorado with 18 points and Haley Smith collected 10 rebounds.

