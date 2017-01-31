Outfielder Khris Davis, A’s go to salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Khris Davis has asked an arbitration panel for a $5 million salary this season, and the Oakland Athletics argued the outfielder should be paid $4.65 million.
The sides appeared Tuesday before arbitrators Mark Irvings, Gil Vernon, Mark Burstein, who are expected to issue their decision Wednesday.
Davis, Oakland’s regular left fielder, hit .247 for a second straight year and established career highs of 42 home runs and 102 RBIs in his first season with the A’s. He earned $524,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Boston defeated pitcher Fernando Abad in the first case this year. The 31-year-old left-hander was awarded $2 million on Tuesday instead of his $2.7 million request.
Twenty other players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.