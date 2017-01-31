Sports Listen

Outfielder Khris Davis, A’s go to salary arbitration

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:16 pm < a min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Khris Davis has asked an arbitration panel for a $5 million salary this season, and the Oakland Athletics argued the outfielder should be paid $4.65 million.

The sides appeared Tuesday before arbitrators Mark Irvings, Gil Vernon, Mark Burstein, who are expected to issue their decision Wednesday.

Davis, Oakland’s regular left fielder, hit .247 for a second straight year and established career highs of 42 home runs and 102 RBIs in his first season with the A’s. He earned $524,500 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Boston defeated pitcher Fernando Abad in the first case this year. The 31-year-old left-hander was awarded $2 million on Tuesday instead of his $2.7 million request.

Twenty other players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.

