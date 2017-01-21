Sports Listen

Pacers-Jazz, Box

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 11:51 pm
INDIANA (100)

George 8-16 0-0 19, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 5-9 2-2 13, T.Young 8-11 1-2 19, Teague 6-13 6-8 19, Miles 2-8 1-2 6, Seraphin 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 3-4 1-1 7, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Ellis 6-10 1-2 15. Totals 39-77 12-17 100.

UTAH (109)

Hayward 8-13 9-10 27, Ingles 1-6 0-0 2, Favors 3-7 2-4 8, Gobert 8-10 3-5 19, Hill 9-16 9-11 30, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Lyles 1-8 0-0 2, Diaw 3-7 0-0 6, Withey 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 0-3 0-0 0, Burks 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 39-84 25-32 109.

Indiana 21 29 22 28—100
Utah 34 26 25 24—109

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-20 (George 3-5, T.Young 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Teague 1-1, Turner 1-2, Miles 1-5, Robinson 0-1, Brooks 0-2), Utah 6-24 (Hill 3-5, Hayward 2-3, Burks 1-4, Neto 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Ingles 0-3, Lyles 0-4). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (T.Young 9), Utah 42 (Gobert 11). Assists_Indiana 17 (Teague 7), Utah 24 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Utah 15. Technicals_Indiana coach Nate McMillan 2, George. Ejected_George. A_19,911 (19,911).

Sports News
