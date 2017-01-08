Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Lionel Messi saves Barcelona from 2nd straight loss Next Story Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons, 1 bowl appearance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Packers' Jordy Nelson leaves…

Packers’ Jordy Nelson leaves wild-card game with rib injury

By GENARO C. ARMAS January 8, 2017 6:35 pm
Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has been knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants with a rib injury.

Nelson took a shot to the left side his body by Giants safety Leon Hall’s helmet while trying to pull in a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The injury happened with 11:08 left in the second quarter.

Nelson stayed down on the sideline for a couple minutes while play continued. He then walked to a cart that took him inside the stadium, hunched over in the front seat with his hands on his face.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The Packers ruled Nelson out at the start of the third quarter.

Advertisement

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left in the first quarter with a bruised thigh. He was also questionable to return.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Packers' Jordy Nelson leaves…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Lionel Messi saves Barcelona from 2nd straight loss Next Story Cal fires coach Dykes after 4 seasons, 1 bowl appearance