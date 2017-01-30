Sports Listen

Palace signs Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 6:19 am
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has signed Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland as manager Sam Allardyce turned to his former club to strengthen his defensive options in the fight against Premier League relegation.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international, a former Chelsea youth-team graduate, has signed a deal through June 2021.

Allardyce says Van Aanholt will “add pace and energy to our team, has strong defensive qualities and has the added ability to score and create goals.”

Palace is two points from safety and a point above last-place Sunderland, which Allardyce managed last season.

Hull — the other team in the relegation zone — says it is looking to sign three or four players before the final transfer window of the season closes on Tuesday.

Sports News
