Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Palmieri scores, sets up…

Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 11:58 pm
Share

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils hung on to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.

New Jersey snapped a four-game skid after Palmieri scored 6:22 into the game and then assisted on Taylor Hall’s goal with 1:29 left in the first period. Keith Kinkaid stopped 31 shots for the Devils.

It was the ninth goal for Palmieri, who had a career-high 30 goals last season to lead New Jersey. The 25-year-old has five goals in his last 12 games.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Sean Monahan scored in the second period and Chad Johnson made 34 saves for Calgary, which ended a four-game home winning streak.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Palmieri scores, sets up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story ECHL At A Glance