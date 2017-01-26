Patrick Sharp’s 2 goals help Stars rally past Sabres, 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Dallas Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night.

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas, which stopped a three-game losing streak.

The game ended only after a review following the final horn of a near Buffalo goal with 11 seconds left.

Evander Kane scored twice for the Sabres, who were looking to win four straight games for the first time since December 2014. Matt Moulson had Buffalo’s other goal.

Kari Lehtonen improved to 10-13-6, allowing one goal after replacing Antti Niemi to start the second period. Niemi was lifted for the third consecutive start.