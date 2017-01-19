Pavelec lifts Jets past Coyotes 6-3 in season debut

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ondrej Pavelec made 30 saves in his season debut, and the Winnipeg Jets halted a four-game losing streak with goals from six players in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

It was Pavelec’s first NHL game this season after the veteran goalie was sent to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose at the end of training camp. The 29-year-old Pavelec was recalled Tuesday to start instead of Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson, who each struggled during the team’s winless skid (0-3-1).

Josh Morrissey, Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp, Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand.

Arizona’s Mike Smith stopped 29 of the 35 shots he faced before being replaced by Louis Domingue following Winnipeg’s sixth goal midway through the third period.