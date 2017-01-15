Pavlichenko leads Russian 1-2 in luge World Cup

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Russia’s Semyon Pavlichenko led a Russian one-two in a round of the luge World Cup on Sunday ahead of Roman Repilov.

Pavlichenko won in a combined time of 1 minute 35.715 seconds over two runs, beating Repilov by 0.141 seconds. Third place went to Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl after he overtook double Olympic champion Felix Loch on the second run.

Repilov extended his standings lead to 32 points as Pavlichenko moved up to second ahead of Kindl and Loch.

There was more Russian success when Tatyana Ivanova won a women’s sprint in 30.692 seconds, winning by 0.212 seconds from World Cup standings leader Natalie Geisenberger of Germany.

Just 0.003 seconds separated Geisenberger from third-placed Viktoria Demchenko, with Emily Sweeney of the United States missing out on a podium spot by another 0.003 seconds.