Payet wants to leave West Ham, says Bilic

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 5:35 am
LONDON (AP) — West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says midfielder Dimitri Payet does not want to play for the Premier League club anymore.

Bilic says West Ham has no plans to sell the France international, who joined from Marseille in June 2015 and is the team’s star player.

Bilic says “we have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us. We are not going to sell him.”

West Ham is in 13th place in the 20-team Premier League and is enduring a difficult start to its tenancy of the Olympic Stadium in London.

