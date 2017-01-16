Sports Listen

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis leaves game after hard landing

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 6:00 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New Orleans center Anthony Davis has left the Pelicans’ game at Indiana after landing hard on his back following a foul.

Team officials said he injured his right hip and left thumb on Monday, and X-rays were negative. His return was doubtful.

The three-time All-Star got hurt with 7:08 left in the third quarter when he leapt for a seemingly uncontested dunk only to get hit on the arm by Pacers center Myles Turner. The collision sent Davis sprawling to the ground where he stayed for a few moments before getting up and limping to midcourt.

He then made two free throws before being replaced and walking straight to the locker room with a trainer.

