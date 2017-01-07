Pelicans-Celtics, Box

Cunningham 0-5 0-0 0, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 14-22 7-9 36, Holiday 5-10 2-2 13, Hield 3-8 0-0 9, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Motiejunas 4-5 2-4 11, Galloway 6-12 4-5 20, Evans 1-6 2-2 4, Moore 3-8 1-1 7. Totals 40-85 18-23 108.
Crowder 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 2-6 2-4 6, Horford 3-18 1-1 8, Thomas 13-24 6-6 38, Smart 7-10 3-3 22, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Green 3-7 7-7 15, Jerebko 2-3 0-0 4, Olynyk 5-9 0-0 12, Rozier 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 40-93 19-21 117.
|New Orleans
|31
|22
|20
|35—108
|Boston
|28
|29
|36
|24—117
3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-31 (Galloway 4-8, Hield 3-5, Davis 1-1, Motiejunas 1-1, Holiday 1-4, Jones 0-1, Hill 0-1, Evans 0-2, Cunningham 0-4, Moore 0-4), Boston 18-36 (Thomas 6-11, Smart 5-7, Green 2-3, Olynyk 2-3, Crowder 2-5, Horford 1-6, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Davis 15), Boston 47 (Horford 7). Assists_New Orleans 22 (Evans 6), Boston 26 (Horford 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Boston 22. A_18,624 (18,624).
