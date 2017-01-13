Perlini scores twice, Coyotes top Jets 4-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie Brendan Perlini scored twice, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Radim Vrbata each had three assists, and the Arizona Coyotes scored four first-period goals and held on for a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Perlini’s fifth and sixth goals of the season came in the first, as did all three of Ekman-Larsson’s and Vrbata’s assists. The Coyotes chased Jets starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck before the midway point of the period.

The four goals were the most for Arizona in a period since the Coyotes scored four second-period goals at Edmonton on Dec. 1, 2014. But Arizona had to hang on in the final seconds of the third period to win.

Peter Holland and Jamie McGinn also had goals for the Coyotes, who have five points from their last three games.

Shawn Matthias, Mark Stuart and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who have lost three of four.