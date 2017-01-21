Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores Next Story Women’s College Basketball Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pettway's 18 points lead…

Pettway’s 18 points lead Bryant past Robert Morris, 59-56

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 6:59 pm
Share

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Marcel Pettway scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Bryant held on for a 59-56 win at Bryant Saturday afternoon in a Northeastern Conference battle.

Kavon Stewart hit two free throws with 2:04 left to get the Colonials within a point, 55-54, but Robert Morris did not score again until Dachon Burke hit a layup with :11 left to make it 58-56.

Pettway hit 3 of 4 from the line in the final :16 to close out the game. Nisre Zouzoua and Sabastian Townes each added 11 points for the Bulldogs (6-15, 3-5).

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Bryant shot just 30.4 percent from the field (17 of 56) and hit just 1 of 15 from deep. But the Bulldogs grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and out-boarded the Colonials 45-33 and hit 24 of 31 from the line.

Advertisement

Burke finished with 16 points to pace Robert Morris (7-14, 3-5). Stewart finished with another 13 points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pettway's 18 points lead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story College Basketball Scores Next Story Women’s College Basketball Scores