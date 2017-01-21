Sports Listen

PGA Tour-Rounds Under 60

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 10:03 pm
58 — Jim Furyk, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., final round, 2016 Travelers Invitational (11 under-tied 5th).

59 — Al Geiberger, Colonial CC, Memphis, Tenn., second round, 1977 Memphis Classic (13 under-won).

59 — Chip Beck, Sunrise GC, Las Vegas, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational (13 under-tied 3rd).

59 — David Duval, PGA West (Arnold Palmer Course), La Quinta, Calif., final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational (13 under-won).

59 — Paul Goydos, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., first round, 2010 John Deere Classic (12 under-2nd).

59 — Stuart Appleby, The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic (11 under-won).

59 — Jim Furyk, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Ill., second round, 2013 BMW Championship (12 under-3rd).

59 — x-Justin Thomas, Waialae CC, Honolulu, first round, 2017 Sony Open (27 under-won).

59 — Adam Hadwin, La Quinta (Calif.) CC, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

x-Set PGA Tour record with lowest 72-hole score (253).

