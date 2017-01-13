Phillies reach $4.2 million deal with Gomez

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have avoided arbitration with reliever Jeanmar Gomez, agreeing on a $4.2 million, one-year deal with the right-hander.
Philadelphia exchanged arbitration figures with second baseman Cesar Hernandez. The team offered a raise from $525,000 to $2 million, and Hernandez asked for $2.8 million.
Gomez emerged as Philadelphia’s closer in 2016 and was outstanding until September. He finished with a career-best 37 saves in 43 chances and was 3-5 with a 4.85 ERA. Gomez had a 2.97 ERA through August before allowing 17 earned runs in eight innings in the final month. He earned $1.4 million.
In his first full season replacing franchise icon Chase Utley at second base, the switch-hitting Hernandez established himself as the leadoff hitter. He led the team with a .294 batting average, hit 11 triples and stole 17 bases.