Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story No. 11 UNC blows big lead, holds off Wake Forest 93-87
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pierre-Louis has 18 &…

Pierre-Louis has 18 & 16, No. 22 Sooners drop Iowa St 67-57

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:21 pm
Share

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Vionise Pierre-Louis had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 22 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 67-56 on Wednesday night.

Gabbi Ortiz and Gioya Carter added 11 points apiece and Maddie Manning had 10 for the Sooners (13-4, 4-1 Big 12).

Iowa State pulled within 57-55 on a jumper by Seanna Johnson with 4:49 to play but from there the Cyclones missed their last four shots and had four turnovers. The Sooners didn’t run away and two free throws by Johnson with 2:55 left cut the deficit to 61-57. Manning had a quick layup and Pierre-Louis made two free throws with 2:02 to play but the only other points were two Manning free throws at 58 seconds.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Johnson 14 for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-4) and Meredith Burkhall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third career double-double.

Advertisement

For the first time this season, 6-foot-9 freshman Nancy Mulkey failed to block a shot after swatting 38 in the first 16 games with back-to-back games of seven and six to open conference play.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pierre-Louis has 18 &…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story No. 11 UNC blows big lead, holds off Wake Forest 93-87