Pinson to miss 2nd game for No. 12 UNC with ankle injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 12 North Carolina won’t have swingman Theo Pinson for a second straight game because of an ankle injury.
Coach Roy Williams said Monday that Pinson will miss Tuesday night’s game against Pittsburgh but added that he’s “hopeful” that the 6-foot-6 forward will return soon.
Pinson rolled his right ankle last week in a victory over Virginia Tech and did not play in a 77-62 loss at Miami on Saturday.
He missed the first 16 games after October surgery for a broken bone in the same foot. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in six games for the first-place Tar Heels (19-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
