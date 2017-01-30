Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pinson to miss 2nd…

Pinson to miss 2nd game for No. 12 UNC with ankle injury

By master January 30, 2017 2:00 pm
Share

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 12 North Carolina won’t have swingman Theo Pinson for a second straight game because of an ankle injury.

Coach Roy Williams said Monday that Pinson will miss Tuesday night’s game against Pittsburgh but added that he’s “hopeful” that the 6-foot-6 forward will return soon.

Pinson rolled his right ankle last week in a victory over Virginia Tech and did not play in a 77-62 loss at Miami on Saturday.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

He missed the first 16 games after October surgery for a broken bone in the same foot. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in six games for the first-place Tar Heels (19-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pinson to miss 2nd…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended