Pinturault edges Hirscher to win World Cup giant slalom duel

By GRAHAM DUNBAR January 7, 2017 8:37 am
ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Alexis Pinturault just held off hard-charging Marcel Hirscher to win Switzerland’s classic World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Frenchman Pinturault had 0.04 seconds in hand crossing the line, after five-time defending overall champion Hirscher posted the fastest second run.

Wearing bib No. 1, Pinturault had been 0.70 faster than Hirscher when leading the morning first run.

Hirscher’s Austrian teammate Philipp Schoerghofer finished third, trailing 1.94 behind the season’s two standout GS skiers.

Pinturault has three GS wins this season and Hirscher has been runner-up each time.

Still, Hirscher leads the season-long discipline standings and the overall World Cup points table with Pinturault second in both.

Saturday’s giant slalom was the last before the world championships race on Feb. 17, also in Switzerland at St. Moritz.

Sports News
