Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pinturault leads Hirscher by…

Pinturault leads Hirscher by 0.09 seconds in giant slalom

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:29 am
Share

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Alexis Pinturault is on course for his 10th World Cup giant slalom victory with a narrow lead over Marcel Hirscher in Sunday’s race.

The French skier, who won the giant slalom in Garmisch in 2013, has an advantage of just 0.09 seconds over Hirscher from the first run, setting up another exciting duel between the two in the second.

Matts Olsson of Sweden is third, 0.45 behind, ahead of Germans Felix Neureuther and Stefan Luitz.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Neureuther is the last German skier to win a World Cup race in Garmisch after his slalom victory in 2010.

Advertisement

Pinturault is looking for his fourth giant slalom victory of the season, while five-time defending overall champion Hirscher, last year’s giant slalom winner in Garmisch, is looking for his 20th victory in the discipline.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pinturault leads Hirscher by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended