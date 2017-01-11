Pistons-Kings, Box

Morris 4-12 0-0 9, Harris 7-15 2-2 18, Drummond 4-5 1-6 9, Jackson 8-15 0-1 19, Caldwell-Pope 6-12 3-3 21, Hilliard 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Ellenson 1-3 0-0 2, Baynes 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 3-7 2-2 8, Smith 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 36-82 10-16 94.
Gay 3-11 4-4 11, Tolliver 4-11 6-6 17, Cousins 8-14 4-7 24, Collison 4-10 0-0 9, Temple 4-8 0-0 11, Casspi 1-3 2-4 4, Koufos 5-7 2-2 12, Lawson 2-9 3-4 8, Afflalo 1-1 2-2 4, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 23-29 100.
|Detroit
|29
|27
|21
|17—
|94
|Sacramento
|21
|22
|25
|32—100
3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-27 (Caldwell-Pope 6-8, Jackson 3-5, Harris 2-5, Morris 1-5, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Ellenson 0-2), Sacramento 13-24 (Cousins 4-5, Temple 3-4, Tolliver 3-7, Lawson 1-2, Gay 1-2, Collison 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 35 (Drummond 12), Sacramento 46 (Cousins 13). Assists_Detroit 14 (Jackson, Johnson 3), Sacramento 21 (Cousins 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Sacramento 17.
Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now