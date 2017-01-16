Sports Listen

Pistons-Lakers, Box

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 12:00 am
DETROIT (102)

Morris 9-18 1-2 23, Bullock 2-6 0-1 4, Harris 8-18 5-5 23, Drummond 6-17 2-5 15, Jackson 6-16 3-3 16, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Baynes 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Udrih 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-95 11-16 102.

L.A. LAKERS (97)

Deng 1-6 0-0 2, Young 2-7 3-3 8, Randle 1-6 0-0 2, Mozgov 4-7 0-0 8, Russell 9-18 2-2 20, Ingram 1-7 3-6 5, Black 2-2 2-3 6, Zubac 2-4 0-0 4, Clarkson 7-12 2-2 16, Williams 7-14 7-8 26. Totals 36-83 19-24 97.

Detroit 23 36 16 27—102
L.A. Lakers 31 26 15 25— 97

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-25 (Morris 4-8, Harris 2-7, Drummond 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Bullock 0-2, Smith 0-2), L.A. Lakers 6-26 (Williams 5-9, Young 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Clarkson 0-2, Deng 0-3, Russell 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 17), L.A. Lakers 50 (Randle 10). Assists_Detroit 24 (Smith, Johnson 6), L.A. Lakers 19 (Randle, Williams 4). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, L.A. Lakers 18. Technicals_Detroit defensive three second, Detroit team, Jackson, L.A. Lakers defensive three second, L.A. Lakers team, Randle, Mozgov. A_18,997 (19,060).

The Associated Press

