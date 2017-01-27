Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pistons send Ellenson, Hilliard…

Pistons send Ellenson, Hilliard and Gbinije to D-League

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:44 pm
Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have assigned forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to the team’s Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

The team announced the moves Friday.

Ellenson, Detroit’s first-round draft pick this past offseason, has appeared in 14 games for Detroit, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds. Hilliard has appeared in 26 games this season for the Pistons, averaging 3.4 points.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Gbinije, who was drafted in the second round this past offseason, has played in eight games for Detroit.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pistons send Ellenson, Hilliard…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended