Polar plunge in Md. has raised over $480k for Jan. 28 event

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:34 am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The annual Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Maryland has raised over $480,000 with three weeks to go until the plunge.

In a statement, organizers said that more than 10,000 people are expected to jump into the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Jan. 28 as part of the fundraiser.

This year is the 21st annual plunge, which is hosted by the Maryland State Police.

Participants raise at least $75 each to plunge into the water at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Sports News
