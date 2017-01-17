Sports Listen

Police seek teen, mom in killing of Missouri State player

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 2:10 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are looking for a teen suspect and his mother in the fatal shooting of a Missouri State University football player who witnesses say tried to stop a fight involving his sister and others in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Authorities have not named the 17-year-old sought in the Saturday evening killing of 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson or the suspect’s mother.

She is believed to have driven her son from the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses told police Nelson pulled a person away from his sister before he was shot.

The Clark County coroner says Nelson died of multiple gunshots.

Police homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday that detectives are looking for the boy and his mother.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State.

Topics:
Sports News
