Power outage delays start of UCLA-Washington women’s game

SEATTLE (AP) — A power outage has delayed the start of the women’s college basketball game between No. 9 UCLA and No. 12 Washington by one hour.

The Pac-12 game Sunday in Seattle was originally was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m, but there was a massive power failure around the university district. Power was restored at the Alaska Airlines Arena on the Washington campus around 1:30 p.m.

The outage affected traffic lights for blocks around the campus and light rail service to the university stations. Seattle City Light said on its Twitter page that about 20,000 were without power at one point.