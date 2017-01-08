Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Crawford, Lawson score 24 each; Memphis routs Tulane 80-59
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Power outage delays start…

Power outage delays start of UCLA-Washington women’s game

By master January 8, 2017 5:22 pm
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — A power outage has delayed the start of the women’s college basketball game between No. 9 UCLA and No. 12 Washington by one hour.

The Pac-12 game Sunday in Seattle was originally was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m, but there was a massive power failure around the university district. Power was restored at the Alaska Airlines Arena on the Washington campus around 1:30 p.m.

The outage affected traffic lights for blocks around the campus and light rail service to the university stations. Seattle City Light said on its Twitter page that about 20,000 were without power at one point.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Power outage delays start…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Crawford, Lawson score 24 each; Memphis routs Tulane 80-59