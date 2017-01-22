Sports Listen

Prank against Steelers suspected in early hotel fire alarm

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 10:02 am
BOSTON (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with setting off an early-morning fire alarm at a Boston hotel that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their playoff with the New England Patriots.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio says Pittsburgh’s team was staying at the Logan Airport Hilton hotel when a fire alarm went off at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Procopio says evidence suggests the pulled alarm was meant as a prank against the Steelers.

Twenty-five-year-old East Boston resident Dennis Harrison has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm. Police say they found him walking on the hotel property. He’s been released on $100 bail.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game.

