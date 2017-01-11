Sports Listen

Predators claim forward Derek Grant off waivers from Sabres

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 2:42 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have claimed forward Derek Grant off waivers from Buffalo.

The Predators announced the move Wednesday.

Grant, 26, has three assists in 35 games for Buffalo this season, and he has six assists in 75 career NHL games with Ottawa, Calgary and Buffalo. But the 6-foot-3 Grant played only 4:07 in a 4-3 win over Winnipeg on Saturday and hasn’t scored a point since an assist Dec. 5 in a 3-2 overtime loss at Washington.

The native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was an AHL All-Star in 2015-16 with Stockton when he lead the Heat with 27 goals and 18 assists in 36 games. He was drafted No. 119 overall in the fourth round of the 2008 by Ottawa before playing two seasons at Michigan State between 2009 and 2011.

