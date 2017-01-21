Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Gobert 27 points, 25 rebounds in Jazz 112-107 OT win at Mavs Next Story Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Predators-Oilers Sums

Predators-Oilers Sums

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 12:32 am
Share
Nashville 0 1 1 0—3
Edmonton 0 1 1 0—2
Nashville won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Maroon, EDM, (hooking), 5:07; Benning, EDM, (delay of game), 6:00; Maroon, EDM, Major (fighting), 12:20; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 12:20; Bitetto, NSH, (holding), 13:33.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 11 (Johansen, Forsberg), 17:12. 2, Edmonton, Hendricks 2 (Kassian), 17:53. Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Ribeiro (too many men on the ice), 1:19; Hendricks, EDM, (elbowing), 4:37; Lucic, EDM, Major (fighting), 4:37; Mcleod, NSH, Major (fighting), 4:37; Maroon, EDM, (roughing), 7:46; Ellis, NSH, (roughing), 7:46; Nugent-hopkins, EDM, (hooking), 8:02; Lucic, EDM, (delay of game), 10:09.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Ellis 8 (Johansen, Irwin), 6:55. 4, Edmonton, Lucic 11 (Mcdavid, Draisaitl), 15:31 (pp). Penalties_Mcleod, NSH, (roughing), 5:05; Hendricks, EDM, (roughing), 5:05; Irwin, NSH, (tripping), 13:11; Watson, NSH, (roughing), 14:45.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Nashville 2 (Ellis G, Neal G), Edmonton 0 (Letestu NG, Maroon NG).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-15-15-2_44. Edmonton 8-10-6-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Edmonton 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 17-12-6 (32 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 24-12-7 (44-42).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_3:7.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Predators-Oilers Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Gobert 27 points, 25 rebounds in Jazz 112-107 OT win at Mavs Next Story Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout