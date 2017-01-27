Sports Listen

Pro Bowl to be played in front of sold out crowd

By TERRANCE HARRIS January 27, 2017 7:13 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Camping World Stadium on Sunday night.

The NFL announced Friday that the Pro Bowl will be played in front of a sold out crowd at the stadium.

Standing room-only tickets are available for $20 each, which is an indication that interest in the NFL’s all-star game is picking up in its year in Orlando.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday night at 8 p.m. and will be on ESPN.

Most of the recent Pro Bowls at Honolulu’s 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium were announced as sellouts or close to capacity.

When the Pro Bowl was played at Miami’s Sun Life Stadium in 2010 the crowd was announced at 70,697. And the attendance was 63,225 when the Pro Bowl was in Glendale, Arizona, in 2015.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

