Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through Jan. 22
|All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613
2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,899
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $12,753
4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654
5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $8,671
6. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $8,528
1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $22,941
3. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $18,182
4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $14,779
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $14,269
6. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $12,720
7. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $11,369
8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $11,194
9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $10,202
10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $10,200
11. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. $9,476
12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $9,470
13. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia $9,226
14. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. $7,925
15. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. $7,790
16. J.R. Mills, Dewitt, Mich. $7,427
17. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $6,945
18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $6,070
19. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. $6,057
20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $6,014
1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $26,520
2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $21,525
3. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $16,745
4. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $15,305
5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $12,066
6. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $10,164
7. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $9,385
8. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $9,202
9. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $9,017
10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $8,868
11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $8,336
12. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $8,230
13. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. $8,041
14. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. $8,016
15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. $7,587
16. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. $7,562
17. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $7,288
18. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii $7,277
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. $7,108
20. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $7,062
1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958
2. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $16,519
3. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $12,268
4. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $11,565
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $11,242
6. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas $11,057
7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $10,102
8. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $9,897
9. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $9,879
10. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $8,925
11. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. $8,547
12. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. $8,245
13. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. $8,244
14. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. $7,897
15. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $7,682
16. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. $7,439
17. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $7,257
18. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. $7,127
19. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. $7,047
20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. $7,017
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $20,382
2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $13,575
3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $12,733
4. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $11,565
5. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $10,739
6. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. $10,275
7. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. $9,966
8. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $9,897
9. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $9,879
10. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. $8,245
11. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. $8,244
12. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $8,113
13. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $8,096
14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $7,749
15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $7,725
16. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $7,682
17. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. $7,354
18. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas $7,127
19. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. $7,047
20. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. $7,000
1. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $30,081
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $24,169
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059
4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $14,709
5. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $12,647
6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $12,073
7. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $11,066
8. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. $10,187
9. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. $9,859
10. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. $8,960
11. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $8,644
12. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $8,392
13. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. $8,101
14. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. $7,935
15. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $7,268
16. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa $7,068
17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $6,949
18. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. $6,918
19. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. $6,687
20. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. $6,525
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $18,110
3. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,179
4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $13,063
5. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $12,748
6. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. $11,010
7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $10,513
8. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $10,305
9. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $9,986
10. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $9,845
11. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $9,742
12. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho $8,915
13. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. $8,792
14. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $8,710
15. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. $8,456
16. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas $8,077
17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $7,720
18. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. $7,617
19. Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas $7,607
20. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. $7,447
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. $6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. $4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas $4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $4,267
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,161
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $23,984
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $21,644
4. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $18,105
5. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. $14,447
6. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $13,473
7. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $13,253
8. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $12,775
9. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $12,559
10. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. $12,290
11. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas $12,092
12. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. $11,469
13. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $11,322
14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $11,229
15. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $10,840
16. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. $10,216
17. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. $10,185
18. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. $10,109
19. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. $9,358
20. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. $9,173
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $29,754
2. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $16,929
3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $15,029
4. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974
5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930
6. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016
7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447
8. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052
9. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
10. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas $9,614
11. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $9,502
12. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $9,467
13. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419
14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika $9,316
15. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. $9,128
16. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,959
17. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488
18. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,434
19. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349
20. Wendy Chestnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926