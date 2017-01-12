Sports Listen

Prosecutor wants to know NFL’s punishment for ‘Pacman’ Jones

By DAN SEWELL January 12, 2017 11:58 am
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says he wants to know what punishment Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones faces from the NFL before deciding how to proceed over Jones’ latest arrest.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters tells WKRC-TV (http://bit.ly/2j8cBCp ) he’s asking “what is the normal” for a player with multiple offenses and who’s been suspended before.

An NFL spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday that Jones’ case is “under review” and declined to comment further.

Jones was jailed Jan. 3 on charges he head-butted police and spit on a nurse after his arrest for assault. Authorities say he was so combative he had to be placed in a restraint chair.

Jones says he anticipates the charges will be dismissed.

Deters said he sees Jones as someone who needs help.

