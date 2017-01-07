Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Latest from NFL: Clowney helps Texans beat Raiders 27-14 Next Story Trail Blazers-Pistons postponed because of winter storm
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Raiders-Texans Stats

Raiders-Texans Stats

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 8:02 pm
Share
Oakland 7 0 0 7—14
Houston 10 10 0 7—27
First Quarter

Hou_FG Novak 50, 7:57.

Hou_Miller 4 run (Novak kick), 6:16.

Oak_Murray 2 run (Janikowski kick), 1:01.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Novak 38, 8:43.

Advertisement

Hou_Hopkins 2 pass from Osweiler (Novak kick), 1:20.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Osweiler 1 run (Novak kick), 12:28.

Oak_Holmes 8 pass from Cook (Janikowski kick), 8:10.

A_71,790.

___

Oak Hou
First downs 16 19
Total Net Yards 203 291
Rushes-yards 21-64 44-123
Passing 139 168
Punt Returns 6-70 4-23
Kickoff Returns 3-61 3-46
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-29
Comp-Att-Int 18-45-3 14-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 0-0
Punts 10-45.7 9-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 8-63 7-65
Time of Possession 26:31 33:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, Murray 12-39, Washington 4-16, Olawale 1-6, Richard 3-3, Cooper 1-0. Houston, Miller 31-73, Grimes 4-30, Osweiler 6-15, Blue 2-4, Prosch 1-1.

PASSING_Oakland, Cook 18-45-3-161. Houston, Osweiler 14-25-0-168.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Holmes 4-50, Rivera 4-31, Crabtree 2-33, Walford 2-16, Cooper 2-10, Richard 2-8, Murray 1-12, Roberts 1-1. Houston, Hopkins 5-67, Fuller 4-37, Griffin 3-29, Fiedorowicz 2-35.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Raiders-Texans Stats
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Latest from NFL: Clowney helps Texans beat Raiders 27-14 Next Story Trail Blazers-Pistons postponed because of winter storm