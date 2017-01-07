Raiders-Texans Stats

|Oakland
|7
|0
|0
|7—14
|Houston
|10
|10
|0
|7—27
|First Quarter
Hou_FG Novak 50, 7:57.
Hou_Miller 4 run (Novak kick), 6:16.
Oak_Murray 2 run (Janikowski kick), 1:01.
Hou_FG Novak 38, 8:43.
Hou_Hopkins 2 pass from Osweiler (Novak kick), 1:20.
Hou_Osweiler 1 run (Novak kick), 12:28.
Oak_Holmes 8 pass from Cook (Janikowski kick), 8:10.
A_71,790.
|Oak
|Hou
|First downs
|16
|19
|Total Net Yards
|203
|291
|Rushes-yards
|21-64
|44-123
|Passing
|139
|168
|Punt Returns
|6-70
|4-23
|Kickoff Returns
|3-61
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-45-3
|14-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|0-0
|Punts
|10-45.7
|9-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-63
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|26:31
|33:29
RUSHING_Oakland, Murray 12-39, Washington 4-16, Olawale 1-6, Richard 3-3, Cooper 1-0. Houston, Miller 31-73, Grimes 4-30, Osweiler 6-15, Blue 2-4, Prosch 1-1.
PASSING_Oakland, Cook 18-45-3-161. Houston, Osweiler 14-25-0-168.
RECEIVING_Oakland, Holmes 4-50, Rivera 4-31, Crabtree 2-33, Walford 2-16, Cooper 2-10, Richard 2-8, Murray 1-12, Roberts 1-1. Houston, Hopkins 5-67, Fuller 4-37, Griffin 3-29, Fiedorowicz 2-35.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.