Canadian women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser retires
Rangers avoid arbitration with 6, topped by closer Sam Dyson

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:35 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have avoided salary arbitration with six of their seven eligible players, topped by closer Sam Dyson getting a $3 million raise after making just over the major league minimum last season.

Dyson agreed to a $3.52 million contract Friday after taking over as closer for the AL West champions about a month into the season and finishing third in the AL with 38 saves. The right-hander made $525,270 last season.

Texas also reached deals with two other relievers, Jeremy Jeffress at $2.1 million and Tanner Scheppers at $975,000. Right-handed starter A.J. Griffin accepted a $2 million offer.

Also agreeing to contracts were catcher Robinson Chirinos ($1.95 million) and infielder Jurickson Profar ($1,005,000).

Jake Diekman is the remaining player eligible for arbitration. The lefty reliever is asking for $3.1 million, and the Rangers are offering $1.9 million.

Sports News
Friday's Sports Transactions