Rangers-Flyers Sums

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|4—5
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|2—2
First Period_None. Penalties_Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 10:28; Mcdonagh, NYR, (slashing), 12:00.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 12 (Skjei, Grabner), 2:08. Penalties_Clendening, NYR, (holding), 8:22.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 16 (Zuccarello, Stepan), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 15 (Girardi, Miller), 11:13. 4, Philadelphia, Voracek 12 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 12:32 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 13 (Miller), 14:15. 6, Philadelphia, Voracek 13 (Raffl, Del zotto), 17:08. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 16, 17:45. Penalties_Stepan, NYR, (high sticking), 11:45; Schenn, PHI, (tripping), 20:00.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-9-10_28. Philadelphia 8-12-12_32.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-9-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Mason 14-13-5 (27-23).
A_19,858 (19,537). T_2:24.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.