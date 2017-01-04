Sports Listen

Rangers-Flyers Sums

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:51 pm
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 4—5
Philadelphia 0 0 2—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 10:28; Mcdonagh, NYR, (slashing), 12:00.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 12 (Skjei, Grabner), 2:08. Penalties_Clendening, NYR, (holding), 8:22.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 16 (Zuccarello, Stepan), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 15 (Girardi, Miller), 11:13. 4, Philadelphia, Voracek 12 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 12:32 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 13 (Miller), 14:15. 6, Philadelphia, Voracek 13 (Raffl, Del zotto), 17:08. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Grabner 16, 17:45. Penalties_Stepan, NYR, (high sticking), 11:45; Schenn, PHI, (tripping), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-9-10_28. Philadelphia 8-12-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-9-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Mason 14-13-5 (27-23).

A_19,858 (19,537). T_2:24.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.

