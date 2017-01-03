Raptors-Spurs, Box

Carroll 3-7 3-4 10, Siakam 1-4 0-0 2, Valanciunas 1-5 0-0 2, Lowry 2-9 2-2 6, DeRozan 12-21 2-3 26, Ross 7-11 1-2 17, Nogueira 0-5 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-4 2-4 4, VanVleet 1-2 0-0 2, Joseph 3-11 4-5 11, Powell 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 31-83 16-22 82.
Leonard 8-12 4-5 25, Aldridge 11-16 0-0 23, Gasol 1-6 3-4 5, Parker 6-9 2-2 15, Green 2-5 0-0 6, Bertans 2-3 0-0 5, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 4-6 0-0 8, Dedmon 1-1 1-2 3, Mills 2-4 0-0 6, Murray 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 3-9 0-0 6, Ginobili 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 43-78 11-15 110.
|Toronto
|18
|23
|17
|24—
|82
|San Antonio
|29
|31
|28
|22—110
3-Point Goals_Toronto 4-18 (Ross 2-4, Joseph 1-2, Carroll 1-3, Nogueira 0-1, Powell 0-1, Lowry 0-7), San Antonio 13-24 (Leonard 5-7, Green 2-3, Mills 2-4, Parker 1-1, Aldridge 1-1, Ginobili 1-2, Bertans 1-2, Murray 0-1, Simmons 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Poeltl 9), San Antonio 44 (Aldridge 8). Assists_Toronto 8 (Joseph 3), San Antonio 32 (Parker 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 17, San Antonio 18. Technicals_Dedmon.
