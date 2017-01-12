Sports Listen

Ravens hire former Bills coordinator Roman as assistant

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 4:24 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Greg Roman as the team’s senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach.

Roman was fired as Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator two weeks into the 2016 season. He came to Buffalo in 2015 after spending four seasons as offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Roman will work with Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg to improve an attack that sputtered this season.

Mornhinweg says, “Getting a veteran coach like Greg Roman to join our staff is a coup for the Ravens.”

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh added that Roman “had other opportunities” for employment before choosing Baltimore.

Roman returns to the Ravens after serving as the team’s assistant offensive line coach from 2006-07. He’s built a reputation for building a sound running game, a deficiency for Baltimore this season.

Also on Thursday, the Ravens promoted tight ends coach Richard Angulo to assistant offensive line coach.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

