Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Buffalo Bills agree to hire Sean McDermott as coach Next Story Wheeler gets $800,000 deal with Mets after missing 2 years
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays claim OF Coats,…

Rays claim OF Coats, designate RHP Floro for assignment

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 5:45 pm
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed outfielder Jason Coats off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro for assignment.

The team announced the moves Wednesday.

Coats appeared in 28 games with the White Sox last season, batting .200 with one homer and four RBIs. Floro made his major league debut for the Rays in 2016, appearing 12 times out of the bullpen while going 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays claim OF Coats,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Buffalo Bills agree to hire Sean McDermott as coach Next Story Wheeler gets $800,000 deal with Mets after missing 2 years