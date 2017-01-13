Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox reach deals…

Red Sox reach deals with Bogaerts and Bradley, plus 5 others

By master January 13, 2017 6:18 pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to a $4.5 million salary and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to $3.6 million as seven Boston players avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals with the Red Sox.

Boston also reached agreements with infielder Brock Holt, catcher Sandy Leon and pitchers Joe Kelly, Robbie Ross Jr. and Tyler Thornburg. Left-handers Fernando Abad and Drew Pomeranz are the team’s only arbitration-eligible players remaining.

Bogaerts posted career highs last year in home runs (21), on-base percentage (.356) and slugging percentage (.446). Bradley hit .267 with 26 homers and 87 RBIs.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Red Sox also announced Friday that they have extended their player development contract with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs an additional two years, keeping the affiliate there through 2020.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Sox reach deals…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Steelers-Chiefs moved to primetime because of ice storm