Red Wings-Kings Sum

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 1:24 am
Detroit 3 0 1—4
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek 8 (Athanasiou, Nielsen), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Mantha), 10:02. 3, Detroit, Vanek 9 (Athanasiou, Ericsson), 18:17.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Mantha 10 (Tatar, Jensen), 7:33.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-2-6_22. Los Angeles 12-13-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; .

Goalies_Detroit, Coreau 3-1-1 (34 shots-34 saves). Los Angeles, Zatkoff 2-6-1 (22-18).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:26.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Darren Gibbs.

Sports News
