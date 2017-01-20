Sports Listen

Red Wings-Sabres Sum

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 10:13 pm
Detroit 1 0 1 0—2
Buffalo 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Nielsen 10 (Green), 9:02 (pp).

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart 10 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 5:06 (pp).

Third Period_3, Detroit, Helm 5 (Abdelkader, Marchenko), 13:38. 4, Buffalo, O’reilly 9 (Franson, Falk), 15:51.

Overtime_5, Buffalo, Okposo 14 (O’reilly, Eichel), 4:34 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-10-11-2_34. Buffalo 13-15-7-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Buffalo 2 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Mrazek 10-11-5 (37 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Nilsson 8-6-4 (34-32).

A_18,942 (18,690). T_2:44.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

Sports News
