Red Wings-Sabres Sums

|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Detroit, Nielsen 10 (Green), 9:02 (pp). Penalties_Nyquist, DET, (tripping), 0:56; Bogosian, BUF, (holding), 8:50.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart 10 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 5:06 (pp). Penalties_Helm, DET, (tripping), 2:43; Ouellet, DET, (high sticking), 4:20; Falk, BUF, (high sticking), 6:24.
Third Period_3, Detroit, Helm 5 (Abdelkader, Marchenko), 13:38. 4, Buffalo, O’reilly 9 (Franson, Falk), 15:51. Penalties_Fedun, BUF, (interference), 8:19.
Overtime_5, Buffalo, Okposo 14 (O’reilly, Eichel), 4:34 (pp). Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (hooking), 1:41; Nielsen, DET, (hooking), 3:53.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-10-11-2_34. Buffalo 13-15-7-2_37.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Buffalo 2 of 4.
Goalies_Detroit, Mrazek 10-11-5 (37 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Nilsson 8-6-4 (34-32).
A_18,942 (18,690). T_2:44.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.