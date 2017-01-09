Sports Listen

Sports News

Men’s champ Rippon, Olympian Edmunds withdraw from nationals

By DAVE SKRETTA January 9, 2017 12:37 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Rippon broke his left foot late last week while preparing to defend his U.S. figure skating title, an injury that could keep him off the ice for up to three months.

The national championships also lost women’s contender Polina Edmunds, who has a right foot injury.

Rippon was warming up Friday for his morning practice session when he landed “funny and heard a crunch,” and X-rays and an MRI exam revealed a sprain and a broken fifth metatarsal.

Rippon said on a conference call Monday the injury won’t require surgery, though he will have another round of tests in about four weeks. He plans to remain at home in Los Angeles during next week’s nationals in Kansas City before continuing his recovery in Colorado Springs.

He said the injury isn’t “career-threatening” and he’s already targeting next year’s Olympics.

Edmunds, who finished second in last year’s nationals, is recovering from a bone bruise.

“I’m disappointed that I will miss the 2017 U.S. Championships and wish all the athletes good luck in Kansas City,” Edmunds said. “I will continue to focus on my health and look forward to a full return to ice.”

Sports News
The Associated Press

Sports News

