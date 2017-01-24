Sports Listen

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The 88 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (6) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Nolan Reimold, of; Drew Stubbs, of; Matt Wieters, c.

BOSTON (2) — Ryan Hanigan, c; Aaron Hill, 3b.

CHICAGO (3) — Matt Albers, rhp; Austin Jackson, of; Justin Morneau, dh.

CLEVELAND (3) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of; Mike Napoli, 1b.

DETROIT (2) — Erick Aybar, ss; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (2) — Doug Fister, rhp; Colby Rasmus, of.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Luke Hochevar, rhp; Kris Medlen, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; Jered Weaver, rhp; Chris Wilson, lhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Kurt Suzuki, c.

NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.

SEATTLE (4) — Franklin Gutierrez, of; Chris Iannetta, c; Dae-ho Lee, 1b; Adam Lind, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Kevin Jepsen, rhp; Logan Morrison, 1b; Alexei Ramirez, ss.

TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.

TORONTO (2) — Scott Feldman, rhp; Dioner Navarro, c.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Rickie Weeks, of.

ATLANTA (3) — Emilio Bonifacio, of; Eric O’Flaherty, lhp; A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (6) — Chris Coghlan, of; Jason Hammel, rhp; Munenori Kawasaki, 2b-3b; David Ross, c; Joe Smith, rhp; Travis Wood, lhp.

CINCINNATI (2) — Ross Ohlendorf, rhp; Alfredo Simon, rhp.

COLORADO (5) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Daniel Descalso, inf; Boone Logan, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of; Mark Reynolds, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Joe Blanton, rhp; J.P. Howell, lhp; Chase Utley, 2b.

MIAMI (2) — Jeff Francoeur, of; Chris Johnson, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Blaine Boyer, rhp; Chris Capuano, lhp.

NEW YORK (5) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Alejandro De Aza, of; Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; Jon Niese, lhp; Fernando Salas, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Peter Bourjos, of; David Hernandez, rhp; Ryan Howard, 1b.

ST. LOUIS (3) — Brandon Moss, 1b-of; Jordan Walden, rhp; Jerome Williams, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Brandon Morrow, rhp; Adam Rosales, 3b; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (6) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Javier Lopez, lhp; Joe Nathan, rhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Stephen Drew, 2b; Mat Latos, rhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.

Sports News
Recommended