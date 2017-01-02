Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story 3 released in Dakota Access pipeline stadium protest Next Story Monday’s Sports Transactions
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Reports: Washington WR John…

Reports: Washington WR John Ross declares for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 7:21 pm
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver John Ross will reportedly forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

ESPN and The Seattle Times reported Monday that Ross will leave early. The school said it would not have any comment.

The decision by Ross was not a surprise coming after a 19-touchdown season and amid expectations that he will be one of the top wide receivers available.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Ross also proved he was healthy after missing the entire 2015 season with a knee injury. Prior to his injury, Ross split time between receiver and cornerback due to depth concerns. He flourished once he was given the chance to focus on offense. He finished the year with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 TDs. He added two more touchdowns via rushing and special teams.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Reports: Washington WR John…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story 3 released in Dakota Access pipeline stadium protest Next Story Monday’s Sports Transactions