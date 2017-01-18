Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story FIFA’s Marco van Basten proposes changes to enhance soccer
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Revised MLS stadium plan…

Revised MLS stadium plan cuts St. Louis’ share by $20M

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 12:57 pm
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — There’s new life for a plan to have St. Louis taxpayers help fund a new downtown soccer stadium.

Eight days after the public funding proposal was declared all but dead, Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia on Wednesday requested a hearing before the city Ways and Means Committee. The hearing is set for Thursday.

Ingrassia says a revised proposal would ask voters to approve about $60 million in new tax revenue for the $200 million project. The earlier plan sought $80 million from the city.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Investor group SC STL hopes to build a stadium near Union Station to attract a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

Advertisement

SC STL spokesman Jim Woodcock says the group appreciates Ingrassia’s decision to move the bill to the committee and looks forward to Thursday’s meeting.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Revised MLS stadium plan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story FIFA’s Marco van Basten proposes changes to enhance soccer