Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Swanigan leads No. 21 Purdue past Penn State
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ricky Rubio will miss…

Ricky Rubio will miss Nuggets game for personal reasons

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI January 21, 2017 2:36 pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ricky Rubio has left the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons and will miss at least the next game on Sunday against Denver.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau says he expects Rubio to get back into town late Sunday and rejoin the team for practice on Monday.

Rubio did not play in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night because of tightness in his left hip. Kris Dunn and Tyus Jones filled in admirably, helping the Wolves defeat the Clippers, 104-101.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Rubio has been the subject of trade rumors for much of the season, with the belief that Thibodeau would prefer a point guard who shoots better from the perimeter. In his previous five full games, Rubio was averaging 13.2 points and 14.0 assists.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ricky Rubio will miss…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Swanigan leads No. 21 Purdue past Penn State