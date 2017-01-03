Robertson hits 6 3-pointers, UNC Asheville beats Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — David Robertson made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help UNC Asheville beat Liberty 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Robertson, a senior, made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the first half and scored 17 point to help UNC Asheville build a 36-25 lead. The Bulldogs were 6 of 14 from distance in the half and made 50 percent overall. He finished 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 2 at the stripe to finish three points shy of tying another career-best.

MaCio Teague had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for UNC Asheville (10-6, 2-1 Big South). He was selected on Monday as the conference’s freshman of the week for the second straight time. Alec Wnuk added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Ryan Kemrite led Liberty (7-9, 2-1) with 17 points and three 3-pointers. John Dawson added 15 points and Lovell Cabbil 14, but the Flames’ bench players went scoreless.