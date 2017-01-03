Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Berry’s career night leads No. 14 North Carolina Next Story Collins scores 17, Mitoglou 15; Wake Forest beats BC, 79-66
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Robertson hits 6 3-pointers,…

Robertson hits 6 3-pointers, UNC Asheville beats Liberty

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 9:22 pm
Share

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — David Robertson made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help UNC Asheville beat Liberty 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Robertson, a senior, made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the first half and scored 17 point to help UNC Asheville build a 36-25 lead. The Bulldogs were 6 of 14 from distance in the half and made 50 percent overall. He finished 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 2 at the stripe to finish three points shy of tying another career-best.

MaCio Teague had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for UNC Asheville (10-6, 2-1 Big South). He was selected on Monday as the conference’s freshman of the week for the second straight time. Alec Wnuk added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Ryan Kemrite led Liberty (7-9, 2-1) with 17 points and three 3-pointers. John Dawson added 15 points and Lovell Cabbil 14, but the Flames’ bench players went scoreless.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Robertson hits 6 3-pointers,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Berry’s career night leads No. 14 North Carolina Next Story Collins scores 17, Mitoglou 15; Wake Forest beats BC, 79-66