Rockets-Magic, Box

Ariza 5-10 0-0 13, Anderson 7-12 0-0 19, Harrell 3-6 3-6 9, Beverley 7-9 0-0 17, Harden 5-15 4-6 14, Dekker 3-5 0-0 7, Brewer 0-4 0-0 0, Hilario 2-5 0-0 4, E.Gordon 7-20 0-0 17. Totals 39-86 7-12 100.
Fournier 4-13 2-3 10, A.Gordon 7-14 2-3 18, Ibaka 8-17 0-2 16, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Payton 6-10 0-0 12, Green 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 4-15 0-0 9, Augustin 5-9 5-5 19, Meeks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 9-13 93.
|Houston
|19
|25
|35
|21—100
|Orlando
|22
|30
|23
|18—
|93
3-Point Goals_Houston 15-49 (Anderson 5-9, Beverley 3-4, Ariza 3-8, E.Gordon 3-16, Dekker 1-2, Brewer 0-2, Harden 0-8), Orlando 8-23 (Augustin 4-7, A.Gordon 2-6, Vucevic 1-1, Green 1-3, Payton 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Meeks 0-2, Fournier 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 45 (Beverley 9), Orlando 49 (Vucevic, Ibaka 12). Assists_Houston 26 (Harden 10), Orlando 18 (A.Gordon 7). Total Fouls_Houston 15, Orlando 14. A_19,272 (18,846).
